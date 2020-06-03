Ruffer LLP Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 602.7% in the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 11,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,064.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Microsoft by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,538,184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $242,587,000 after acquiring an additional 142,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,387.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.