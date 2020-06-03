Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,102 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 181.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Domtar worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 332,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Domtar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

