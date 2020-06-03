Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,940 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Macy’s worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after acquiring an additional 319,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,568 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on M shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

