Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ERIE opened at $175.36 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.94.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

