Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of UFP Technologies worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

