Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Mobileiron worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mobileiron by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 454,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 85,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MOBL stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $521.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut Mobileiron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

