Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

