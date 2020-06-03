Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,061,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,637,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABG opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

