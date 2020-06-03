Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,049 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXO. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 60.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

