Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,821 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Medifast worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medifast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MED stock opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

