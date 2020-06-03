Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,420,734 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,598.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 349,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 344,614 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

DRH stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

