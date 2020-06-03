Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,609 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after buying an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after buying an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,328,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

