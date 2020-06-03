Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 90,403 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,903 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 160,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

