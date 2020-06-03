salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cfra from $222.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $174.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.94, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,229.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,873 shares of company stock worth $61,522,603. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in salesforce.com by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,005,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 135,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

