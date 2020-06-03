Sanjiv Gomes Buys 7,000 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,598.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.52.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

