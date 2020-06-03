Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.89

Shares of Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.89 and last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 114936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

SIL has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silvercrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.69.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Metals Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Metals Company Profile (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

