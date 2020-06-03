Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Director Robert Charles Campbell Sells 5,000 Shares

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Charles Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,922 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $166,123.62.

SI opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $258.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Corporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $14,850,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

