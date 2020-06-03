Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sitime alerts:

On Wednesday, May 27th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $93,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78. Sitime Corp has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sitime from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $7,902,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sitime in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $8,288,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $13,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.