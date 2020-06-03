Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Quiet Period To End on June 10th

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CGROU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 10th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CGROU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II alerts:

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.