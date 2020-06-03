Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,598 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.77. Sonos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,680.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,141. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

