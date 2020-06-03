S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $327.44

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $327.44 and last traded at $324.20, with a volume of 7059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.29.

The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

