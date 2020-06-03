Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.59

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 66018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 120.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 608,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

