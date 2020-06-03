Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Up 21.3%

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) rose 21.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.40 and last traded at C$44.71, approximately 350,714 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 40,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.86.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

