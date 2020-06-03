State Street Corp Acquires 14,931 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.79% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $101,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.