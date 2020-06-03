State Street Corp Acquires 1,591,094 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.59% of GAP worth $93,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

GPS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

