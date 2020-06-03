State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.32% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $102,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,720.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,516 shares of company stock worth $1,333,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

