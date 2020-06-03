State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Street Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $102,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,801,000 after buying an additional 82,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.