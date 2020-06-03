State Street Corp Has $101.81 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $101,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 28.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.