State Street Corp Has $94.51 Million Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,710 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LYFT were worth $94,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on LYFT from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

LYFT stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

