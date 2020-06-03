State Street Corp Has $96.73 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.11% of Strategic Education worth $96,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $224,798.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $115,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

STRA opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.55. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.