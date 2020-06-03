State Street Corp Raises Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of FirstCash worth $95,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,429,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,653,000 after purchasing an additional 347,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after buying an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.