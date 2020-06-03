State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $92,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Qualys by 202.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Qualys stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.02. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $119.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,622,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,772. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

