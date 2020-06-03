State Street Corp Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.77% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $103,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,903,000 after buying an additional 59,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,093,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174,224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,624 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 275,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.