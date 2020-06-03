State Street Corp Sells 140,216 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.17% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $102,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.