State Street Corp Sells 665,040 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 665,040 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.22% of HB Fuller worth $103,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

