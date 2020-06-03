Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) PT Raised to $12.00 at Sidoti

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.75 on Monday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

