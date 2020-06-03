Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $103,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

SRCL opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

