Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SYBT stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,582 shares of company stock worth $384,003. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

