Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth $16,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $55,458.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $250,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.33. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $73.89.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

