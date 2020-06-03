SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Down 15.4%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 567,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 529,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.22.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.