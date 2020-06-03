Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $44,059,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.94.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KB Home from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

