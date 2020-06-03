Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Elastic worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,913 in the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.