TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 323,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 606,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

MRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.53.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

