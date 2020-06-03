Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.23.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

