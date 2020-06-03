TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,231,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,283 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $100,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

