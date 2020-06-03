TEGNA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,626 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,087% compared to the typical volume of 137 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in TEGNA by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TEGNA by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 828,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 325,707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

