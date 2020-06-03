Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 165.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tennant worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.