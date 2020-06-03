Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,010.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Aegis raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

