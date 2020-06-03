Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CFO Stephen Williamson Sells 2,500 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TMO stock opened at $350.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.93. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.