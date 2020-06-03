TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,298.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $731.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.